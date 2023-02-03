 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quant Mutual founder indicates reduced exposure to Adani group companies

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

No emotional attachment to any stock or sector. As soon as we saw the risk profile change, we pruned our exposure, says Sandeep Tandon.

Quant Mutual Fund founder and Chief Investment Officer Sandeep Tandon indicated in an interview with CNBC Awaaz on Friday that the company had pruned its exposure to the Adani Group amid a sell-off triggered by a critical report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

The Adani group plunged into a crisis following accusations raised by the report released last week, and shares of its flagship Adani Enterprises and other group companies have crashed, forcing it to withdraw. 20,000 crore Follow-On Public Offering (FPO).

Hindenburg Research highlighted the huge debt burden and alleged overvaluation of Adani Group companies in a scathing report that accused the conglomerate of being involved in accounting fraud and "brazen stock manipulation."

In the interview, Tandon said Quant noticed India’s risk appetite was reducing by January-end with liquidity also shrinking relative to the global economy and so had rebalanced its portfolio.