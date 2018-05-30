Q4 review: CLSA, Credit Suisse see up to 20% upside in M&M

Global brokerage firms such as CLSA, Credit Suisse and Jefferies have maintain their rating on Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) but raised their target price after the auto major announced its Q4 FY18 result. The most aggressive target of Rs 1,075 per share was pegged by CLSA. This translates in a 23 percent gain from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 868.80 per share.

The domestic vehicle manufacturer reported a 50 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 1,155 crore after the market closed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the Mahindra Group flagship company to report a standalone net profit of Rs 1,037 crore for the quarter under review.

Revenue rose 26 percent on year to Rs 13,189 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose over 70 percent over the same period to Rs 1,995 crore.

Global brokerage firms are of the view that valuations still remain attractive at current levels and new product launches, along with a normal monsoon, should boost volumes.

We have collated views from various brokerages on M&M:

CLSA: Buy| Target raised to Rs 1,075 from Rs 960 earlier

CLSA maintains a buy rating on M&M post Q4 results but raised its 12-month target price to Rs 1,075 from Rs 960 earlier.

M&M delivered a strong Q4 led by better-than-expected margins. The rural outlook improved on expectations of a normal monsoon and expectations of a big MSP hike.

New MPV launch in FY19 is likely to boost SUV segment volume. CLSA expects strong 18 percent EPS CAGR over next two years, and valuations still remain attractive.

Credit Suisse: Outperform| Raise target price to Rs 1,030 from Rs 970

Credit Suisse maintains an outperform rating on M&M post Q4 results but raised its 12-month target price to Rs 1,030 from Rs 970 earlier.

The Q4 auto profitability continues to improve, and the EBITDA beat was largely led by operating leverage, product-mix and cost-control. Credit Suisse sees strong FY19 outlook across segments, and the stock trades at an attractive valuation.

Jefferies: Buy| Target raised to Rs 975 from Rs 860 earlier

Jefferies maintains a buy rating on M&M post Q4 results and raised its 12-month target price to Rs 975 from Rs 860 earlier.

M&M delivered a strong 4Q performance as expected, and it remains Jefferies preferred the rural pick. The FY19 growth outlook remains positive across tractors, CVs & PVs. The risk-reward equation remains favourable.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.