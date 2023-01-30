 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Q3 Preview | UPL to see strong growth in Q3 earnings, driven by North America, Latin America markets

Suchitra Mandal
Jan 30, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

Europe growth to be muted amid tough market conditions.

UPL, a crop protection products manufacturer with a presence in 138 countries, is likely to report a 17 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue in the December quarter, led by growth in North America and Latin America.

The company’s consolidated revenue will climb to Rs 13,177 crore for the three months ended December, according to the average of estimates of brokerage houses polled by Moneycontrol. The company will report its quarterly earnings on January 31.

Revenue growth is likely to be led by the Latin American and North American regions, while growth in Europe is likely to remain subdued amid challenging market conditions, according to Kotak Institutional equities. India and the rest of the world are expected to report low double-digit revenue growth.

Analysts at Phillip Capital attribute favourable agronomic conditions and higher crop prices leading to strong growth in Latin America and assume a 25 percent Y-o-Y growth there.