PVR turns profitable in Q1: What investors should do with stock now

PVR share price rose in the early trade on July 22 - a day after the company reported robust numbers for the quarter ended June 2022.

PVR has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.38 crore as against a loss of Rs 219.44 crore in June 2021. Revenue from operation stood at Rs 981.40 crore, up 1552.47 percent from Rs 59.39 crore a year back.

PVR saw 23 percent growth in ATP at Rs 250 in the quarter ended June, 2022, compared to Rs 203 in Q1 FY20.

Also Read - PVR sees Q1 FY23 as biggest-ever quarter, records highest revenue and profitability

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post June quarter earnings:

Goldman Sachs

Foreign research firm Goldman Sachs has kept the 'buy' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,400 per share.

The broking house raises FY23-25 revenue/EBITDA estimates by up to 7 percent/9 percent and see EBITDA margin at 24 percent by December 2022 versus 20 percent in December 2019.

The current share price offering is an attractive entry point, reported CNBC-TV18.

CLSA

Brokerage house CLSA has maintained the 'buy' rating on the stock and raised the target to Rs 2,410 per share

The company has reported the best-ever quarter with the addition of 10 screens and aims to add 125 more this fiscal.

CLSA has upgraded revenue/EBITDA by 2-16 percent over FY23-25, reported CNBC-TV18.

Sharekhan

"We believe that PVR is well-poised to deliver strong growth in FY2023, given its huge content pipeline, strong consumer demand, and success of dubbed southern movies across the country," Sharekhan said.

The advantage of premium locations and ability to maintain industry-leading pricing are likely to aid its growth momentum. Further, the proposed PVR-INOX Leisure merger is expected to bring in enhanced productivity, deeper reach in newer markets, and cost-optimisation opportunities. Hence, we maintain our buy rating on PVR with an unchanged price target of Rs 2,250.

Prabhudas Lilladher

"We increase our EBITDA estimates by 3 percent/4 percent for FY23/FY24 respectively as we re-align our overhead assumptions amid tight cost control (fixed cost per screen is down by 2 percent over pre-COVID base of 1QFY20) further backed by increase in ATP/SPH estimates by 1-3 percent.

This was the best ever quarter for PVR and we maintain our positive bias given (1) healthy content pipeline, (2) encouraging commentary on ad-revenue recovery, (3) strong screen opening outlook, (4) noteworthy improvement in KPIs (ATP/SPH was 23 percent/32 percent above pre-COVID base, which appear to be sustainable in nature, and (5) improved BS strength (debt reduction of Rs911mn in 1QFY23).

The announced merger with Inox Leisure is also progressing well and an application with NCLT is expected to be filed in the next couple of weeks. Retain BUY on the stock with a Target Price of Rs 2,330 after assigning EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.5x (no change) to the merged entity.

At 9:16am, PVR was quoting at Rs 1,929.90, up Rs 16.45, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.