PVR share price rises 3% despite widening losses; brokerages maintain 'buy'

PVR share price rose 3 percent in the early trade on June 3 despite widening losses. The multiplex player on June 2 reported a loss of Rs 289.1 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2021 against a loss of Rs 74.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue for the said quarter stood at Rs 263.3 crore against Rs 662 crore, down 60.2 percent year-on-year (YoY). EBITDA for the quarter came at Rs 25.1 crore, down 86.8 percent YoY from Rs 189.3 crore in Q4FY20.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after the March quarter earnings:

Motilal Oswal

PVR’s profitability and business scale are expected to remain muted over the next one-two years as cinemas have again been closed until COVID-19 cases drop significantly.

We expect the business to normalise by FY23E, with revenue/EBITDA touching FY20 levels of Rs 38b/ Rs 7b, but the rich valuations it commanded historically may contract. We value the company at 11x FY23E EBITDA to arrive at our target price of Rs 1,210/share. Maintain neutral.

ICICI Direct

We continue to believe PVR is a proxy play on urban/semi-urban discretionary spends. We expect the recovery to be a function of the speed of vaccination and response to new content.

We now upgrade to buy (versus hold earlier) as we believe that recovery with increased vaccination push will be sharp. We assign FY23E EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.5x (vs. 11x, earlier) with a target price of Rs 1,540 a share (earlier target Rs 1,440).

Prabhudas Lilladher

PVR’s operational performance was broadly in-line with our estimates. The emergence of the second wave has delayed the recovery process (all screens are currently shut) and footfall stabilisation is expected in 2HFY22 given rising instances of localized lockdowns prompting us to cut our FY22E EBITDA estimates by ~43 percent odd.

Nonetheless, we keep our FY23E estimates broadly intact and remain constructive over the long term as the content pipeline is strong, which is expected to result in bunching up of releases post re-opening. We maintain buy with a revised target price of Rs 1,429.

At 0931 hours, PVR was quoting at Rs 1,365, up Rs 41.95, or 3.17 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,592 on January 21, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 925.01 on June 11, 2020. It is trading 14.26 percent below its 52-week high and 47.57 percent above its 52-week low.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.