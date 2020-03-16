PVR share price rises 15%; company opens 4 new screens

PVR share price rose 15 percent intraday on March 16 after the company opened 4 new screens.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,045.85.

The company opening of 4 new screens at PVR Treasure Island Mall in Indore.

The now 9-screen property will introduce two mainstream and two special formats - PVR PlayHouse and PVR 4DX in the already existing 5-screen cinema.

With this expansion, PVR has augmented its screen count in Western Region to 258 screens across 61 properties and 18 screens across 4 properties in Madhya Pradesh.

However, due to recent MP government order on temporary closure of cinemas as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of COVID19, the screens will be opened as soon as the order is lifted.

At 15:22 hrs, PVR was quoting at Rs 1,448.75, up Rs 159.90, or 12.41 percent.