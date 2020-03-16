App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR share price rises 15%; company opens 4 new screens

The company opening of 4 new screens at PVR Treasure Island Mall in Indore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PVR share price rose 15 percent intraday on March 16 after the company opened 4 new screens.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,045.85.

The company opening of 4 new screens at PVR Treasure Island Mall in Indore.

Close

The now 9-screen property will introduce two mainstream and two special formats - PVR PlayHouse and PVR 4DX in the already existing 5-screen cinema.

With this expansion, PVR has augmented its screen count in Western Region to 258 screens across 61 properties and 18 screens across 4 properties in Madhya Pradesh.

However, due to recent MP government order on temporary closure of cinemas as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of COVID19, the screens will be opened as soon as the order is lifted.

At 15:22 hrs, PVR was quoting at Rs 1,448.75, up Rs 159.90, or 12.41 percent.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PVR

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.