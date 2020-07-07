PVR share price falls after board approves rights issue

PVR share price fell 1 percent in the morning trade on July 7 after the company's board approved to issue shares on rights basis.

The company board approved the issue of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each by way of a rights issue to the eligible shareholders for an amount aggregating up to Rs 30,000 lakh.

The board has fixed the issue price at Rs 784 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 774 per equity share over face value of Rs 10 per equity share).

The company will allot seven fully paid-up equity shares for every 94 equity share held as on the record date, which is July 10, 2020. The issue will open on July 17 and close on July 31.

If the shareholding of any of the eligible equity shareholders is less than 13 equity shares or not in the multiple of 13 equity shares, the fractional entitlement of such eligible equity shareholders shall be ignored for the computation of the rights entitlement, company said.

However, the eligible equity shareholders whose fractional entitlements are being ignored will be given preferential consideration for the allotment of one additional rights equity share each if they apply for additional rights equity shares over and above their rights entitlement, it added.

At 0920 hours, PVR was quoting at Rs 1,038.40, down Rs 5, or 0.48 percent, on the BSE.