Stocks

PVR share price falls 2% as CRISIL downgrades rating on bank loan facilities

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,631.85 and a 52-week low of Rs 961 on 22 September, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST
 
 
PVR share price fell more than 2 percent intraday on September 24 after CRISIL downgraded the rating on the company's bank loan facilities. The credit rating agency has downgraded the long-term rating of bank loan facilities of the company to A+/Negative from AA-/Negative.

Also, the short-term rating has been downgraded to A1 from A1+.

Furthermore, the rating on the Rs 145-crore NCDs has been withdrawn as the instrument has been fully repaid, the company said.

pvr

Close

At 09:43 hrs PVR was quoting at Rs 1,527, down Rs 40.50, or 2.58 percent

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,631.85 and a 52-week low of Rs 961 on 22 September, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.43 percent below its 52-week high and 58.9 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #PVR
first published: Sep 24, 2021 10:35 am

