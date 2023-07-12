PVR INOX shares gain after GST cut on food and beverages

ICICI Securities has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1380.

PVR INOX shares edged up on Wednesday after Goods and Services Tax (GST) on consumables in cinema halls was reduced to 5 percent from 18 percent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the lowering of levy in a press meet held after the GST Council meeting on Tuesday.

Food and Beverage sales make around 30 percent of the total revenue for PVR INOX, said ICICI Securities. A reduction in food and beverage GST will help the multiplex drive sales.

PVR INOX shares gained 0.23 percent to Rs 1,429.70 at 10.53am on the National Stock Exchange. The shares have lost 0.7 percent since January 1.

ICICI Securities has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,380. “While Q1FY24 is likely to be muted from a revenue standpoint, given the subdued performance of Adipurush, we think some indications of merger synergies such as improving average ticket price and spend per head for the merged entity should start flowing through.

PVR INOX on July 7 opened 10 screens in Pacific city mall, Delhi and five in Satyamev Emporio, Ahmedabad. The company now has 16,697 screens across 144 cities.

PVR INOX recorded 2.5-fold growth in revenue year-on-year to Rs 3,829 crore in FY23. Net loss for the company reduced 34 percent to Rs 488 crore year-on-year in the same period. EBIDTA margins increased 812 basis points year-on-year in FY23. ​

