PVR Inox launches 12-screen Superplex in South Bengaluru; stock price reacts positively

PVR Inox shares were trading higher at Rs 1,454.05 at 10.13 am as the company launched its 12-screen cinema theatre in South Bengaluru.

PVR Inox announced the opening of Superplex featuring the first ICE theatres format in South India at Forum Mall, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru.

The cinema is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical solutions with SP4K Laser projectors, advanced Dolby Atmos audio, and RealD 3D screens.

The Superplex is the epitome of luxury with curated wall and ceiling-hung artworks of legendary actors and actresses with the use of text and screens creating a dynamic environment that raises the foyer to a cinematic gallery.

With this launch, the company now operates the largest multiplex network with 1702 screens across 360 properties in 114 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

The addition of the new cinema will strengthen PVR's position in Bengaluru, contributing 158 screens across 25 cinemas, and in the state of Karnataka, contributing 201 screens across 35 cinemas. This expansion further consolidates the company's presence in South India, reaching a total of 542 screens in 96 properties.

“We are delighted to partner with the Prestige Group to announce the opening of our sixth Superplex featuring the first ICE theatres format in South India. South is an extremely important market for us as part of our growth strategy and expanding in the region holds a lot of significance for us due to the immense passion for movies going audiences," said Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX.

"We are confident that this new cinema will become the must-visit out-of-home cinema destination for the people of South Bengaluru,’’ he added.

On June 30, the company announced the opening of a 10-screen multiplex at Pacific City Mall, New Delhi and a 5-screen multiplex at Satyamev Emporio, Ahmedabad.