PVR INOX adds 15 screen in two cities; stock jumps 4%

PVR INOX on July 7 said it has opened 15 screens across two new multiplexes. The multiplexes consist of 10 screens in Delhi and 5 screens in Ahmedabad. This strategic move aligns with the company's medium and long-term plans to accelerate the expansion of screens in key markets, the company said in a statement.

With this, PVR INOX has a total of 456 screens in 102 properties in North India and 297 screens in 69 properties in Central India.

According to a media release, the newly launched 10-screen multiplex at Pacific Premium Outlets Mall on Jasola, Mathura Road in New Delhi showcases the first-ever ScreenX theatre in North India. This technology offers a panoramic viewing experience on three walls of the auditorium, spanning 270 degrees. It is the third ScreenX theatre in India, following Mumbai and Kolkata.

The multiplex also features cinema formats such as Insignia, BIGPIX, and MX4D. With a total seating capacity of 1,629, the multiplex offers last row recliners, advanced Laser Projection systems, Dolby Atmos surround sound, and 3D solutions.

The second multiplex which is its 35th property in Gujarat and its 6th property is in Ahmedabad at Satyamev Emporio. This cinema is equipped with cutting-edge theatrical solutions, including the SP4K next-generation laser projectors, advanced Dolby surround sound, and Next-Gen 3D technology. With a seating capacity of 812, the property offers added comfort through plush recliner seats, ensuring an exceptional movie-watching experience.

‘We are elated to announce the launch of 2 new properties in the North and Central regions of our country. PVR INOX will participate in the fast paced integrated retail development in our country and build cinemas as preferred entertainment hubs for city residents. Both the metro cities of Delhi and Ahmedabad are fast expanding and we are delighted to provide more options to consumers in these cities to meet their big screen movie experience,” said Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited.

PVR INOX has opened 80 screens across 12 properties in 10 cities since the merger. It has 1697 screens across 360 properties in 114 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

The stock of PVR INOX ended the day at 1438.30, up 4.48 percent on BSE.