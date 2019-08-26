PVR gains 2% as NCLT approves amalgamation of SPI Cinema

Share price of PVR added 2.5 percent intraday on August 26 after NCLT approved the scheme of amalgamation.

The National Company Law Tribunal at New Delhi has approved the scheme of amalgamation of SPI Cinemas, the transferor company with PVR, the transferee company effective from the appointed date of August 17, 2018.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,833.80 and 52-week low Rs 1,102.00 on 20 May, 2019 and 08 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.71 percent below its 52-week high and 38.61 percent above its 52-week low.