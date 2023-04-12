 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Puravankara shares surge 5% following announcement of highest ever sales

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

The average price realisation increased by 14 percent to Rs 7,768/sft during FY23 from Rs 6,838/sft in FY22.

The company posted customer collections of Rs 2,258 crore in FY23 against Rs 1,440 crore in FY22.

Puravankara's share price rose 5% intraday on April 12, following the company's announcement of achieving its highest-ever sales for the quarter and financial year ended 2023.

Puravankara recorded a sale value of Rs 3,107 crore for FY23, the highest in any financial year since its inception, representing a 29% increase from the previous year's sales of Rs 2,407 crore, according to the company's press release.

The customer collections from the real estate business increased to Rs 2,258 crore in FY23 against Rs 1,440 crore in FY22, a growth of 57 percent.

The average price realization increased by 14 percent to Rs 7,768/sft during FY23 from Rs 6,838/sft in FY22.