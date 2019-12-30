Punjab & Sind Bank share price dips 10% on CARE downgrade

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 35 and 52-week low Rs 16 on 09 January, 2019 and 15 October, 2019, respectively.
Punjab & Sind Bank share price shed 10 percent intraday on December 30 after CARE revised its rating outlook to negative from stable.
At 13:50 hrs, Punjab & Sind Bank was quoting at Rs 21.40, down Rs 1.25, or 5.52 percent.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 35 and its 52-week low of Rs 16 on 9 January 2019 and 15 October 2019, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 38.86 percent below its 52-week high and 33.75 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 02:05 pm