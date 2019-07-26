Punjab National Bank rises 2% as board approved capital raising plan

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 99.90 and 52-week low Rs 58.65 on 01 April, 2019 and 01 October, 2018, respectively.
Share price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) rose 2.2 percent intraday July 26 as company approved to raise capital worth Rs 5000 crore.
A meeting of the board of directors granted approval for raising equity capital amounting up to Rs 5000 crore in one or more tranches through qualified institutional placements (QIP)/ follow-on public offer(FPO)/rights issue.
At 09:56 hrs Punjab National Bank was quoting at Rs 67.20, up Rs 1.15, or 1.74 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 99.90 and 52-week low Rs 58.65 on 01 April, 2019 and 01 October, 2018, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 32.68 percent below its 52-week high and 14.66 percent above its 52-week low.For more market news, click here