you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab Chemicals share price jumps 20% on robust Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection share price jumps 20 percent intraday on August 12 after the company posted healthy numbers for the quarter ended June 2020.

The company's Q1 consolidated net profit rose 80 percent YoY at Rs 11.2 crore versus Rs 6.2 crore, while revenue was down 22 percent at Rs 132.2 crore against Rs 169.4 crore, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 30.6 percent at Rs 22.1 crore and margin was at 16.7 percent, YoY.

PC

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 588.70 and 52-week low Rs 234.40 on August 19, 2019 and March 25, 2020, respectively.

It is trading 12.99 percent below its 52-week high and 118.52 percent above its 52-week low.

At 1459 hours, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection was quoting at Rs 512.20, up Rs 64.95, or 14.52 percent.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:13 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection

