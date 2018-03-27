App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 27, 2018 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punj Lloyd surges 15% on contract win worth Rs 505 crore

The project is on EPC basis awarded by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Punj Lloyd surged more than 15 percent in the early trade on Tuesday on winning contract worth Rs 505 crore.

The company has been awarded a contract worth Rs 505,22,31,836 for six/four lanning of NH 5 (New NH 16) from Puintola to Tangi in the state of Odisha.

The project is on EPC basis awarded by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The construction period is 730 days from the appointed date, to be notified by NHAI after fulfillment of certain conditions precedent.

At 09:16 hrs Punj Lloyd was quoting at Rs 17.35, up Rs 1.40, or 8.78 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 29.15 and 52-week low Rs 15.80 on 01 January, 2018 and 26 March, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 40.31 percent below its 52-week high and 10.13 percent above its 52-week low

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Meet the wealth creators of FY18! Top 20 stocks which rose up to 1000%

Meet the wealth creators of FY18! Top 20 stocks which rose up to 1000%

Where have the listing gains of IPO gone?

Where have the listing gains of IPO gone?

Lemon Tree Hotels IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Lemon Tree Hotels IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.