Punj Lloyd surges 15% on contract win worth Rs 505 crore

Shares of Punj Lloyd surged more than 15 percent in the early trade on Tuesday on winning contract worth Rs 505 crore.

The company has been awarded a contract worth Rs 505,22,31,836 for six/four lanning of NH 5 (New NH 16) from Puintola to Tangi in the state of Odisha.

The project is on EPC basis awarded by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The construction period is 730 days from the appointed date, to be notified by NHAI after fulfillment of certain conditions precedent.

At 09:16 hrs Punj Lloyd was quoting at Rs 17.35, up Rs 1.40, or 8.78 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 29.15 and 52-week low Rs 15.80 on 01 January, 2018 and 26 March, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 40.31 percent below its 52-week high and 10.13 percent above its 52-week low

Posted by Rakesh Patil