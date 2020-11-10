PTC India share price up 3% on spike in volumes, dividend announcement

PTC India share price gained over 3 percent intraday on November 10. The stock witnessed surge in volumes by more than 3.58 times.

The scrip was trading at Rs 52.65, up Rs 1.65, or 3.24 percent at 12:18 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 54.40 and an intraday low of Rs 51.05.

It was trading with volumes of 310,653 shares, compared to its five day average of 107,712 shares, an increase of 188.41 percent.

The power trading solutions provider on November 9 reported a 3.8 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 193.64 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to lower wind power generation by one of its arm. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 201.35 crore in the September quarter a year ago, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 6,011.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 5,235.66 crore in the same period last year. The company's board of directors in its meeting held on November 9 declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for fiscal year 2020-21.

On COVID-19, the company said based on current estimates, it expects that the carrying amount of its assets will not deteriorate and will be recoverable in full.

The company remains cautiously optimistic of consolidating its leadership position based on the emerging opportunities in the coming quarters, said PTC India Chairman & Managing Director Deepak Amitabh.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has zero promoter pledge with strong cash generating ability from core business - improving cash flow from operation for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​