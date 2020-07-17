App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
EXCLUSIVE: Join us for a special key note with MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on how MSMEs can revive their businesses by leveraging technology. LIVE NOW!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PTC India share price rises 4% on plan to sell stake in NBFC arm

PTC India (formerly Power Trading Corporation of India) has revived plans to sell its controlling stake in its NBFC arm PTC India Financial Services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PTC India share price rose over 4 percent and PTC India Financial Services was locked in upper circuit in early trade on July 17 after the former revived plans to sell its controlling stake in its NBFC arm.

PTC India (formerly Power Trading Corporation of India) has revived plans to sell its controlling stake in its NBFC arm PTC India Financial Services.

PTC India is desirous of divesting its controlling stake in PTC India Financial Services and hereby invites potential purchaser(s)/ investor(s) to submit their Interest by July 31, a company release said.

Close

The PTC India board had initially proposed the divestment to shareholders on August 7, 2019 but received the requisite internal approvals after delays on account of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At 0922 hours, PTC India Financial Services was quoting at Rs 15.07, up Rs 1.37, or 10 percent. PTC India was quoting at Rs 49.95, up Rs 1.80, or 3.74 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 09:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PTC India #PTC India Financial Services

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.