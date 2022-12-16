 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PSU pack on the block: Steer clear or load up ahead of Budget 2023?

Gaurav Sharma
Dec 16, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

The government may revive the proposal to sell stakes in more PSU banks in the next year’s Budget along with the divestment of BPCL which got stalled in the current fiscal

The government has geared up to get closer to its divestment target of Rs 65,000 crore set for FY23 by setting up to 5 percent of its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the block.

The government has set the floor price at Rs 680 per share for the offer-for-sale (OFS) scheduled to be launched on December 15. It is expected to garner Rs 2,720 crore for the exchequer. It intends to sell 2.5 percent with the option to sell an extra 2.5 percent, bringing the total issue size to 4 crore shares.

The government has managed to raise just Rs 28,383 crore so far this year  with the listing of LIC alone contributing close to Rs 20,500 crore. An ONGC offer-for-sale fetched Rs 3,026 crore, an ONGC employee-OFS drew Rs 33 crore, while the Paradeep Phosphates OFS mopped up Rs 472 crore, GAIL-BB raised Rs 497 crore) and the sale of Axis Bank shares held by SUUTI garnered Rs 3,839 crore.

From the candidates planned for divestment during the current fiscal, the expressions of interest (EOI) are currently open for IDBI Bank, Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL), and NMDC.

The Centre may extend the deadline for submission of early bids for IDBI stakes to January, an official said on December 9 after the government received requests from the transaction advisor to push forward the deadline for IDBI Bank EoIs.