PSU banks fall 2-7% as FinMin asks PSBs to examine all NPAs over Rs 50 cr after PNB fraud case

PSU banks continued to reel under selling pressure on Tuesday as the biggest banking fraud at PNB has been deepening further and hitting other lenders too.

Nifty PSU Bank index fell 2.7 percent intraday Tuesday as all stocks shed 2-7 percent after the Finance Ministry has directed managing directors (MDs) of public sector banks (PSBs) to examine all non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans over Rs 50 crore for possible fraud and refer the same to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank and Bank of India were biggest losers among the index, falling 6.5 percent, 7.2 percent and 5.4 percent intraday, respectively.

The banks have been given 15 days to take pre-emptive action and identify and address operational and technological risks.

The government has issued a diktat to executive directors and chief technology officers to identify weaknesses, do comparative assessment of the best practices and make a blueprint to enhance preparedness for rising operational and technological risk challenges.

The move comes in the wake of the Rs 12,700-crore scam at Punjab National Bank. The fraud amount increased from Rs 11,400 crore reported by PNB on February 14, in which two of its employees connived and fraudulently issued multiple Letters of Undertaking (LOUs) to high profile diamond and jeweller Nirav Modi’s three firms and Mehul Chokshi’s Gitanjali Group firms.

Several other Indian banks with foreign branches have also given loans against the LoUs and have been impacted by the scam.