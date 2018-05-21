App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSU banks soar post Bhushan Steel takeover under IBC; PNB, BoI up 4%

The Nifty PSU bank index was up over 1 percent during the session, with gains in Bank of India, PNB, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank, among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of PSU banks were trading higher during the day’s trade as investors cheered the reduction in bad loans of PSBs post completion of Bhushan Steel takeover.

The Nifty PSU bank index was up over 1 percent during the session, with gains in Bank of India, PNB, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank, among others.

The acquisition of debt-laden Bhushan Steel, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework, will reduce bad loans of PSBs by Rs 35,000 crore, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said on Twitter.

"IBC transforming credit culture in NewIndia. About Rs 35,000 crore reduction of NPAs of PSBs in Bhushan Steel case. Reduction of NPAs in individual PSBs range from about Rs 500 crore to over Rs 10,000 crore, he said on the micro-blogging portal.

related news

Last week, Tata Steel, through its subsidiary, completed the acquisition of controlling stake of 72.65 percent in Bhushan Steel for around Rs 36,400 crore after emerging as the winning bidder in an insolvency auction.

Kumar said following the Bhusan Steel buyout, public sector banks (PSBs) will write back Rs 7,500 crore of loans which were earlier classified as NPAs.

“Future upside through over 6 crore equity shares acquired by PSBs. Decisive shift towards clean credit culture," Kumar tweeted.

Last week, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted that the acquisition was a "historic breakthrough in resolving legacy issues of banks".

Bhushan Steel was among the 12 stressed assets the Reserve Bank of India had referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) proceedings last year.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.