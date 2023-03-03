PSU banks jump up to 7% as Adani sells stake in group companies to trim debt

Public sector banks, which have exposure to Adani Group companies, saw heavy buying on March 3 morning after the ports-to-power conglomerate raised funds by selling some of its holdings in companies to trim debt.

The Nifty PSU bank index, a benchmark of public sector bank stocks, was up over 4 percent, led by gains in Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of India that rose up to 7 percent.

Heavyweights State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda were up 4-5 percent.

On March 2, the promoters of the Adani group sold shares worth Rs 15,446 crore in four of its listed entities to GQG Partners, a US-based global equity-investment boutique firm.

Moneycontrol News