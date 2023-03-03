PSU banks jump up to 7% as Adani sells stake in group companies to trim debt

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Public sector banks, which have exposure to Adani Group companies, saw heavy buying on March 3 morning after the ports-to-power conglomerate raised funds by selling some of its holdings in companies to trim debt.

The Nifty PSU bank index, a benchmark of public sector bank stocks, was up over 4 percent, led by gains in Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of India that rose up to 7 percent.

Heavyweights State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda were up 4-5 percent.

On March 2, the promoters of the Adani group sold shares worth Rs 15,446 crore in four of its listed entities to GQG Partners, a US-based global equity-investment boutique firm.

Adani Enterprises sold shares worth Rs 5,460 crore, Adani Ports & SEZ Rs 5,282 crore, Adani Green Energy Rs 2,806 crore and electricity distributor Adani Transmission sold shares worth Rs 1,898 crore.

Also read: Adani stocks soar after GQG Partners invest Rs 15,446 cr in group firms

The proceeds will be used to retire debt and for other purposes. The high debt level is a key concern for traders and investors and was also flagged by American short-seller Hindenburg Research, which in a report accused the group of share manipulation and other wrongdoings, triggering a rout in the shares of the group companies.

Shares of banks suffered on concerns over exposure to the Adani Group. Some banks even had to call for additional pledging as the stock value plunged.

Nifty Private Bank Index also rose 1.64 percent led by gains in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

After the share sale, the stock price of Adani Group companies zoomed. Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Adani Power, and Adani Transmission were locked in the 5 percent upper circuit. Adani Enterprises rose more than 11 percent.