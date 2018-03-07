PSU banks extend losses, fall up to 7% as PNB fraud deepens; ICICI Bank slips for 6th day

PSU banks stocks extended losses, falling 4 percent intraday Wednesday as the Rs 12,636-crore worth Punjab National Bank fraud deepened further. Nifty Bank also declined over a percent intraday.

Canara Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of India, PNB, Indian Bank, SBI, Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank and IDBI Bank declined up to 8 percent.

The correction was not limited to PSU banks, it was also seen in private banks. Top private sector lenders ICICI Bank and Axis Bank slipped up to 3 percent, especially after the investigation related to the fraud of Nirav Modi Group & Gitanjali Group companies spreaded to private banks as well. In fact, ICICI Bank shares extended fall for sixth consecutive session.

On Tuesday, senior officials from private sector lenders ICICI Bank and Axis Bank appeared before the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) with regard to a probe into the PNB swindle.

SFIO sought details from both banks on their exposure to Nirav Modi and Gitanjali group companies.

Axis Bank in its clarification note to exchanges said it has exposure of Rs 200 crore to Nirav Modi & Gitanjali entities. "We are not the lender of the lending consortium in these groups. We continue to offer information on these accounts as saught by the authorities."

ICICI Bank in its response said, "The bank has no exposure to the Nirav Modi group of companies, nor has it issued any Letter of Undertaking (LoUs); nor has any buyer's credit exposure against LoUs with respect to the Nirav Modi group of companies as well as the Gitanjali group of companies."

The country's largest private sector lender further said it is a part of the working capital lender consortium in the Gitanjali group of companies along with several other banks wherein its exposure is not the largest.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has so far arrested over a dozen persons, including former and current officials of PNB and companies related to Modi and Choksi, which included Vipul Chitalia, the vice president of Gitanjali Group of Companies and Gokulnath Shetty, a retired deputy manager of the Punjab National Bank.

Punjab National Bank Managing Director and CEO Sunil Mehta today appeared before the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) after being summoned for recording his statement in connection with the fraud at the bank.

SFIO is also expected to call officials of nearly 31 banks which have an exposure to the companies of diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

The biggest banking fraud was allegedly perpetrated by Modi and his uncle Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems.

It is alleged that they got LoUs and FLCs of Rs 12,636 crore issued in favour of foreign branches of Indian banks based on fraudulent claims.

The accused PNB officials allegedly did not enter the instructions for these LoUs in their internal software to avoid scrutiny. They were sent through an international messaging system for banking called SWIFT, used to pass instructions among banks globally to transfer funds.

An LoU is a guarantee which is given by an issuing bank to Indian banks having branches abroad to grant short-term credit to the applicant. In case of default, the bank issuing the LoU has to pay the liability to the credit-giving bank.

