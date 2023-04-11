PSU Bank index gains as BoB’s Q4 show lifts sentiment

The Nifty PSU Bank index darted 2.43 percent to emerge as the top sectoral gainer on NSE in the morning trade on April 11, riding on stellar Q4 business numbers posted by Bank of Baroda.

Shares of the Vadodara-based public sector lender soared 4 percent after the company said its total business crossed the Rs 21 trillion milestone in the March quarter of FY23.

BoB boost

Bank of Baroda logged a 16.8 percent jump in business at Rs 21,77,307 crore as on March 31, 2023 against Rs 18,64,059 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a regulatory filing after market hours on April 10.

Moneycontrol News