PSU Bank index gains as BoB’s Q4 show lifts sentiment

The Nifty PSU Bank index darted 2.43 percent to emerge as the top sectoral gainer on NSE in the morning trade on April 11, riding on stellar Q4 business numbers posted by Bank of Baroda.

Shares of the Vadodara-based public sector lender soared 4 percent after the company said its total business crossed the Rs 21 trillion milestone in the March quarter of FY23.

BoB boost

Bank of Baroda logged a 16.8 percent jump in business at Rs 21,77,307 crore as on March 31, 2023 against Rs 18,64,059 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a regulatory filing after market hours on April 10.

The bank's global gross advances were up 19 percent at Rs 9.7 lakh crore against Rs 8.18 lakh crore, while domestic advances rose 16.9 percent YoY at Rs 7.99 lakh crore from Rs 6.84 lakh crore.

The bank has also revised its overnight and 1-year Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) to 7.95 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively, effective April 12.

One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Up and away

Punjab & Sind Bank was the biggest gainer in the PSU Bank index, zooming 6.15 percent, followed by Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India and Canara Bank.

All constituents of the index were trading in the green.

With robust growth in advances and deposits, and improvement in the non-performing assets (NPAs), Indian banks, both public and private sector, are poised towards growth in the current fiscal year, experts said.

“Deposit and lending rates have brought in growth for banks. We further expect that the asset quality alongside overall growth will improve for Indian banks,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI, Care Ratings.

Several private and public sector banks in their March 2023 quarter results preview showed robust loan and deposit growth.

Improving asset quality

The asset quality of public sector banks had improved significantly with the gross NPA ratio declining from a peak of 14.6 percent in March 2018 to 5.53 percent in December 2022, minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad told the Lok Sabha in March.

“Major banking reforms undertaken by the government over the last eight years addressed credit discipline, responsible lending and improved governance, besides adoption of technology, amalgamation of banks, and maintaining general confidence of bankers,” the minister said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its Trend and Progress of Banking in India report for 2021-22 said that NPAs declined sequentially to 5 percent as of September 2022 from 9 percent in 2017-18, mainly due to lower slippages, strong recoveries and write-offs.

Experts said that banks will continue to improve their asset quality with no major danger from fresh slippages.

