PSP Projects stock price gains 8% after bagging additional work orders of Rs 236 crore

The scrip witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.22 times and was trading with volumes of 64,991 shares, compared to its five-day average of 60,091 shares, an increase of 8.16 percent.

Moneycontrol News
February 05, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST
PSP Projects | The company received additional work order worth Rs 236 crore for an institutional project at Gujarat, and ranked L1 bidder for projects worth Rs 420.89 crore medical colleges construction in UP.

PSP Projects | The company received additional work order worth Rs 236 crore for an institutional project at Gujarat, and ranked L1 bidder for projects worth Rs 420.89 crore medical colleges construction in UP.

 
 
PSP Projects share price was up over 8 percent intraday on February 5 after the company received additional work orders.

"We are pleased to inform that our company has received an additional work order worth Rs 236 crore for an Institutional project at Gujarat. Further, our company has been ranked the Ll bidder (Lowest Bidder) by a regulatory authority for projects totalling to Rs 420.89 crore for construction of medical colleges at multiple locations at Uttar Pradesh," the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 486.15, up Rs 39.60, or 8.87 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 489.70 and an intraday low of Rs 456.50.

The scrip also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.22 times and was trading with volumes of 64,991 shares, compared to its five-day average of 60,091 shares, an increase of 8.16 percent.

Brokerage firm Dolat Capital has maintained a "buy" rating on the stock, with a target of Rs 558 per share. "PSP will continue to witness superior return ratios (average RoE/ RoCE of 21.2%/ 21.3% over FY20- 23E), due to a strong PAT growth in FY22E, well-managed lean balance sheet and efficient working capital management," it said.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge. The stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long-term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish, with moving averages and technical indicators strong.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #PSP Projects
first published: Feb 5, 2021 11:55 am

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

