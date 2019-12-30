PSP Projects share price gains nearly 6% on contract win

PSP Projects share price gained nearly 6 percent intraday on December 30 after the company bagged a contract in Uttar Pradesh for Rs 339 crore.

The company has emerged as the L-1 bidder for development and beautification of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh with bid value of Rs 339 crores (excluding taxes), the company said in a press release.

At 10:54 hrs, PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 507.00, up Rs 17.55, or 3.59 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 617 and its 52-week low of Rs 377.15 on 28 June 2019 and 27 December 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.83 percent below its 52-week high and 34.43 percent above its 52-week low.