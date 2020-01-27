App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSP Projects share price gains 4% on orders win worth Rs 360cr

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 617.00 and 52-week low Rs 379.45 on 28 June, 2019 and 04 February, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PSP Projects share price gained 4 percent intraday on January 27 after the company won orders worth Rs 358 crore.

The company received LOA/work orders worth Rs 357.90 crore (excluding GST) for institutional, industrial, government and government residential projects from various clients, which includes a major work awarded for development and beautification of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 339 crore (excluding GST) and remaining from other clients.

With the receipt of the above orders, the total work orders received during the financial year 2019-20 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to Rs 1,510.85 crore (excluding GST).

Close

At 13:57 hrs, PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 528.25, up Rs 3.50, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 617.00 and 52-week low Rs 379.45 on 28 June 2019 and 04 February 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.38 percent below its 52-week high and 39.21 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PSP Projects

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.