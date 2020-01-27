PSP Projects share price gains 4% on orders win worth Rs 360cr

PSP Projects share price gained 4 percent intraday on January 27 after the company won orders worth Rs 358 crore.

The company received LOA/work orders worth Rs 357.90 crore (excluding GST) for institutional, industrial, government and government residential projects from various clients, which includes a major work awarded for development and beautification of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 339 crore (excluding GST) and remaining from other clients.

With the receipt of the above orders, the total work orders received during the financial year 2019-20 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to Rs 1,510.85 crore (excluding GST).

At 13:57 hrs, PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 528.25, up Rs 3.50, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 617.00 and 52-week low Rs 379.45 on 28 June 2019 and 04 February 2019, respectively.