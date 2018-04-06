PSP Projects rises 2% on work orders worth of Rs 87cr

Shares of PSP Projects added 2 percent in the early trade on Friday as company received work orders worth Rs 87.33 crore during the quarter ended on March 31, 2018

The company has received work orders from various clients for industrial, institutional and government projects.

The total work orders received is worth of Rs 1 2541.63 crore for the financial year 2017-18.

The trading window for dealing in securities of PSP Projects shall remain closed for all the directors, KMP and designated employees from April 6, 2018 to April 10, 2018 (both days inclusive).

At 09:17 hrs PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 515.10, up Rs 8.85, or 1.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil