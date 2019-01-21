PSP Projects rises 2% on orders win worth Rs 572 crore

Shares of PSP Projects added 2.7 percent intraday Monday as company received orders worth Rs 572 crore.

The company has received new work orders worth Rs 572.17 crore from various clients for industrial, residential and institutional projects.

The work orders includes Rs 535.53 crore of work order from Sumer Corporation for construction of SRA Rehab Building at Chandivali, Mumbai and the remaining work orders from Zydus Cadila Group, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Corona Remedies.

With receipt of the new work orders, the total work orders received during the financial year 2018-19 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to Rs 1376.79 crore.

At 10:58 hrs PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 412.50, up Rs 10.15, or 2.52 percent on the BSE.