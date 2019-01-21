App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSP Projects rises 2% on orders win worth Rs 572 crore

The work orders includes Rs 535.53 crore of work order from Sumer Corporation for construction of SRA Rehab Building at Chandivali, Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of PSP Projects added 2.7 percent intraday Monday as company received orders worth Rs 572 crore.

The company has received new work orders worth Rs 572.17 crore from various clients for industrial, residential and institutional projects.

The work orders includes Rs 535.53 crore of work order from Sumer Corporation for construction of SRA Rehab Building at Chandivali, Mumbai and the remaining work orders from Zydus Cadila Group, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Corona Remedies.

With receipt of the new work orders, the total work orders received during the financial year 2018-19 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to Rs 1376.79 crore.

At 10:58 hrs PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 412.50, up Rs 10.15, or 2.52 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 21, 2019 11:03 am

