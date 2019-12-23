PSP Projects jumps 3% as it emerges lowest bidder for a Gujarat project

PSP Projects share price rose 3 percent in the early trade on December 23 after the company emerged as lowest bidder for a project in Gujarat.

The company in its release said that it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for EPC design and build construction of proposed GIDC Tech-Hub at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat with bid value of Rs 307.53 crore (including taxes).

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 617, and 52-week low of Rs 377.15 on June 28 and December 27, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.05 percent below its 52-week high and 37.35 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 30.51 per share. (Sep, 2019). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 16.98.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 103.16 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 5.02. The dividend yield of the company was 0.97 percent.