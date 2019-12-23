PSP Projects jumps 3% as it emerges lowest bidder for a Gujarat project

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 617 and 52-week low Rs 377.15 on 28 June, 2019 and 27 December, 2018, respectively.
PSP Projects share price rose 3 percent in the early trade on December 23 after the company emerged as lowest bidder for a project in Gujarat.
The company in its release said that it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for EPC design and build construction of proposed GIDC Tech-Hub at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat with bid value of Rs 307.53 crore (including taxes).
Currently, it is trading 16.05 percent below its 52-week high and 37.35 percent above its 52-week low.
The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 30.51 per share. (Sep, 2019). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 16.98.
The latest book value of the company is Rs 103.16 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 5.02. The dividend yield of the company was 0.97 percent.At 09:20 hrs PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 517.15, up Rs 12.10, or 2.40 percent on the BSE.