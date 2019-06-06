PSP Projects hits 52-week high on orders win worth Rs 155 crore

Shares of PSP Projects touched 52-week high of Rs 544, rising 4 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company won orders worth Rs 155.61 crore in the Financial Year 2019-20.

The company has received new work orders worth Rs 155.61 crore (excluding GST) during the financial year 2019-20 (till date) for institutional, industrial and residential Projects from various clients.

It includes major orders received for construction of sardardham building (Finishing and Ancillary Works) at Ahmedabad worth Rs 36.08 crore and RCC work for proposed Phoenix Mall at Ahmedabad worth Rs 91.39 crore, as per BSE Release.

However, the remaining work orders received from repeat clients viz Torrent Pharmaceuticals, CEPT University, amongst others, company added.

At 09:29 hrs PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 535, up Rs 11.55, or 2.21 percent on the BSE.