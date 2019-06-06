App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSP Projects hits 52-week high on orders win worth Rs 155 crore

The company has received new work orders worth Rs 155.61 crore (excluding GST) during the financial year 2019-20 (till date) for institutional, industrial and residential Projects from various clients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of PSP Projects touched 52-week high of Rs 544, rising 4 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company won orders worth Rs 155.61 crore in the Financial Year 2019-20.

The company has received new work orders worth Rs 155.61 crore (excluding GST) during the financial year 2019-20 (till date) for institutional, industrial and residential Projects from various clients.

It includes major orders received for construction of sardardham building (Finishing and Ancillary Works) at Ahmedabad worth Rs 36.08 crore and RCC work for proposed Phoenix Mall at Ahmedabad worth Rs 91.39 crore, as per BSE Release.

Close

However, the remaining work orders received from repeat clients viz Torrent Pharmaceuticals, CEPT University, amongst others, company added.

At 09:29 hrs PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 535, up Rs 11.55, or 2.21 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 09:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.