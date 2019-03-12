PSP Projects gains nearly 6% on orders win worth Rs 602cr

Share price of PSP Projects added nearly 6 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company received work orders worth Rs 602 crore.

The company has received LOA / work orders worth Rs 601.21 crore for industrial, institutional, government and residential projects from various clients.

It includes major order received from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad for construction and implementation work of its faculty houses, student dormitories and staff houses, new academic block, JSW School of public policy and sports complex for contract value of Rs 328 crore.

However, the remaining orders from other major clients viz MRF, Gujarat Cancer Society, Cadila Healthcare, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, CEPT University amongst others.

With receipt of the above new orders, the total work orders received during the financial year 2018-19 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to Rs 1442.47 crore.

At 09:24 hrs PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 466.20, up Rs 22.45, or 5.06 percent on the BSE.