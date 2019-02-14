Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSP Projects gains as co is the lowest bidder for govt tenders

The trading window dealing in the equity shares of the company shall remain close from February 14 to February 16, 2019 (both days inclusive).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of PSP Projects added 1 percent in the early trade on Thursday after company emerged as lowest bidder (L1 bidder) in the tenders floated by regulatory authorities.

It includes construction and up gradation of medical college at Dungarpur, Rajasthan for contract value of Rs 82.18 crore.

The other project is for construction and implementation work of faculty houses, student dormitories complex and staff houses new academic block, JSW School of public policy and sports complex for

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad for contract value of Rs 333 crore.

The company has informed that the trading window dealing in the equity shares of the company shall remain close from February 14 to February 16, 2019 (both days inclusive).

At 09:34 hrs PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 390.20, up Re 1, or 0.26 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 09:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

