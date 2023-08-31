Prudent Corp slumps over 8% after Rs 420-crore block deal

Shares worth Rs 420 crore changed hands in a block deal

Shares of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services tumbled over 8 percent in morning trade on August 31 after shares worth Rs 420 crore changed hands in a block deal.

At 9.45 am, shares of the financial services firm were trading 8.67 percent down at Rs 1,094 on the BSE.

A total of 37 lakh shares, representing 9 percent equity capital, changed hands at Rs 1,129.50 per share, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The buyers and sellers involved in the transaction could not be immediately identified.

Last month, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services reported a 45 percent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 28.1 crore for Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations climbed 29 percent to Rs 165.4 crore, boosted by a 22 percent growth in average quarterly assets under management (AUM) in the mutual fund vertical.

The company said the growth in AUM was led by a strong market rally during the quarter and a strong monthly Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) flow of Rs 542 crore.

“In the next three years, as we aim to achieve an AUM of Rs 1 trillion, we foresee our monthly SIP inflow crossing the mark of Rs 1000 crore,” said Sanjay Shah, managing director of the company.

Started in 2000 as a mutual funds distributor, Prudent has expanded its offerings to include insurance, equities, bonds, PMS-AIF, fixed-income products, properties and loan products.

Shares of the company are up just 0.52 percent on a YTD basis, but the 1-year return stands at 79 percent.

As of the quarter ended June 2023, promoters held 58.43 percent stake in the firm.

