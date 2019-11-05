Prism Johnson share price plunges 6% on poor Q2 show

Shares of Prism Johnson plunged more than 6 percent intraday on November 5 after the company's losses had increased in the quarter ended in September.

The company's Q2FY20 consolidated net loss was at Rs 28.8 crore against the loss of Rs 0.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The revenue of the company was up 1.2 percent at Rs 1,419 crore versus Rs 1,402 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) shed 14.6 percent at Rs 90.7 crore while the EBITDA margin was down 120 bps at 6.4 percent year-on-year (YoY).

At 13:22 hrs, Prism Johnson was quoting at Rs 79.30, down Rs 3.90, or 4.69 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 104.00 and the 52-week low Rs 62.45 on March 12 and February 4 respectively.