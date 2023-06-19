ICICI Sec downgrades Prince Pipes after 20% rally in 3 months

Prince Pipes is piping solutions and multi-polymer manufacturing firm

ICICI Securities has downgraded its rating on Prince Pipes to "add" from "buy" as the 20 percent run-up in the stock over the last three months has limited the scope for upside.

"Our Mar’24E target price of Rs 703 (at 30x price-to-earnings FY25E) remains unchanged," it said.

The share price of Prince Pipes & Fittings gained 9 percent in April and 6.5 percent in May, taking its cumulative gain to 15 percent in two months. In June so far, the stock has managed to maintain its momentum and has gained another 6 percent.

Prince Pipes & Fittings' management has guided for a double-digit compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in pipe volumes over the next two-three years on the back of sustained demand from housing and agri segments.

ICICI Securities has modelled a pipe volume CAGR of 13.7 percent over FY24 and FY25, driven by demand from the plumbing segment.

"The recent announcement of a greenfield plant in Bihar at a capex of ~Rs 150 crore by Q4 FY25 will enable it to have a wider presence in the eastern markets. Besides, the company plans to continue adding value-added products to its portfolio – such as surface drainage system and silent drainage system – which were introduced in Q3 FY23," it said.

The management has also said the huge inventory gains and losses following Covid-19 due to PVC resin price movement are not expected to recur, as the supply chain had normalised. Around 13-15 percent operating margins in the pipe segment will be sustainable in the longer term, ICICI Securities said.

The company is also set to launch its bathware range towards the end of Q1 FY24, which will be the next key trigger, it added. The pipe manufacturer has not guided for any revenue target in the segment but it expects cash losses of around Rs 15 crore in the initial period.

At 2 pm, Prince Pipes & Fittings stock was quoting at Rs 673.10 on the NSE, higher by 1.87 percent from the previous close.

