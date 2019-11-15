App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prime Focus share locked in 20% lower circuit after subsidiary puts off IPO

There were pending sell orders of 27,132 shares, with no buyers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Prime Focus shares were locked in 20 percent lower circuit on November 15 after the company's UK subsidiary postponed its IPO (initial public offering) plan.

DNEG plc decided to put off the IPO initial due to ongoing market uncertainty, the company said in a release.

The company had received a strong level of interest from investors and therefore, would be assessing when to recommence the IPO plans , it added.

At 1328 hours, Prime Focus was quoting at Rs 67.35, down Rs 16.80, on the BSE. There were pending sell orders of 27,132 shares, with no buyers available.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

