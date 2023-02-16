 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Prestige Estates up 6% after global brokerages retain 'buy', see up to 33% upside

Sandip Das
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

The company's consolidated revenue from operations in the nine months ending December 31, 2022 was Rs 5,683.2 crore. Its sales guidance for FY23 is of Rs 12,000 crore

Prestige Estate Projects attributed its success to the sale of 2.91 million square feet of residential and commercial spaces with an average realization of Rs 9,371 per square feet for apartments, villas, and commercial sales, and Rs 4,148 per square feet for plot sales.

Prestige Estates Projects was trading over 6 percent higher on February 16 morning, a day after the real estate developer reported strong growth in revenue and net profit for the December quarter.

The company's net profit surged to Rs 127.8 crore from Rs 86.6 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,317 crore, up from Rs 1,327.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Prestige Estate Projects attributed its success to the sale of 2.91 million square feet of residential and commercial spaces with an average realisation of Rs 9,371 a square feet for apartments, villas and commercial sales, and Rs 4,148 a square feet for plot sales.