Prestige Estates up 4%, arm enters into preliminary term sheet for minority investment by GIC

Shares of Prestige Estates Projects rose 4 percent intraday Monday as company’s arm entered into a preliminary term sheet for minority investment by Reco in company’s subsidiary.

Prestige Exora Business Parks, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and Reco Jade Ind, a subsidiary of GIC (Realty) Pte, Singapore have entered into a preliminary term sheet in relation to a possible significant minority investment by Reco in Exora, which owns directly / indirectly multiple office properties, both operating and under construction.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 356.10 and 52-week low Rs 148 on 16 January, 2018 and 14 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.06 percent below its 52-week high and 118.82 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:18 hrs Prestige Estates Projects was quoting at Rs 323.85, up Rs 7.75, or 2.45 percent on the BSE.

The stock gained 88 percent in the last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil