Prestige Estates Projects share price up 2% on investment in Lokhandwala DB Realty

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 388.80 and 52-week low Rs 193.10 on 17 January, 2020 and 18 February, 2019, respectively.
Prestige Estates Projects share price rose 2 percent in early trade on January 20 after the company invested in Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP.
Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Private Limited (PFRVPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prestige Estates Projects, has invested in Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP (LLP) by way of capital account contribution.
Also, the subsidiary has been admitted as a partner of the LLP with 50 percent economic and voting rights.
At 09:18 hrs, Prestige Estates Projects was quoting at Rs 381.00, up Rs 6.55, or 1.75 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 388.80 and its 52-week low of Rs 193.10 on 17 January 2020 and 18 February 2019, respectively.Currently, it is trading 2.52 percent below its 52-week high and 96.27 percent above its 52-week low.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.