Prestige Estates Projects share price up 2% on investment in Lokhandwala DB Realty

Prestige Estates Projects share price rose 2 percent in early trade on January 20 after the company invested in Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP.

Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Private Limited (PFRVPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prestige Estates Projects, has invested in Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP (LLP) by way of capital account contribution.

Also, the subsidiary has been admitted as a partner of the LLP with 50 percent economic and voting rights.

At 09:18 hrs, Prestige Estates Projects was quoting at Rs 381.00, up Rs 6.55, or 1.75 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 388.80 and its 52-week low of Rs 193.10 on 17 January 2020 and 18 February 2019, respectively.