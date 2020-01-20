App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prestige Estates Projects share price up 11% on investment in Lokhandwala DB Realty

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 388.80 and 52-week low Rs 193.10 on 17 January, 2020 and 18 February, 2019, respectively.

Prestige Estates Projects share price ended nearly 11 percent higher on January 20 after the company invested in Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP.

Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Private Limited (PFRVPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prestige Estates Projects, has invested in Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP (LLP) by way of capital account contribution.

Also, the subsidiary has been admitted as a partner of the LLP with 50 percent economic and voting rights.

At close, Prestige Estates Projects was at Rs 415.05, up Rs 40.60, or 10.84 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 426.15.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Prestige Estates Projects

