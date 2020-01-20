Prestige Estates Projects share price up 11% on investment in Lokhandwala DB Realty

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 388.80 and 52-week low Rs 193.10 on 17 January, 2020 and 18 February, 2019, respectively.
Prestige Estates Projects share price ended nearly 11 percent higher on January 20 after the company invested in Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP.
Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Private Limited (PFRVPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prestige Estates Projects, has invested in Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP (LLP) by way of capital account contribution.
Also, the subsidiary has been admitted as a partner of the LLP with 50 percent economic and voting rights.
At close, Prestige Estates Projects was at Rs 415.05, up Rs 40.60, or 10.84 percent on the BSE.It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 426.15.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.