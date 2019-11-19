Prestige Estates Projects share price gains 5% after acquiring stake in DB Realtors

Prestige Estates Projects share price added 5 percent intraday on November 19 after the company acquired 28.99 percent stake in DB (BKC) Realtors Private Limited.

Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of Prestige Estates Projects, has acquired 1,32,854 equity shares representing 28.99 percent (without considering other convertible instruments in the entity) of the equity share capital of DB (BKC) Realtors Private Limited from Trinity Capital.

At 1103 hrs, Prestige Estates Projects was quoting at Rs 300, up Rs 9.75, or 3.36 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 326.25 and its 52-week low of Rs 171.60 on 23 October, 2019 and 22 November, 2018, respectively.