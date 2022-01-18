MARKET NEWS

Prestige Estates Projects hits 52-week high on record quarterly sales, collections

The BSE Realty index rose over 1 percent to trade at 4,134.43 today. It is down around 70 percent from its all-time high of 13,848.09 in 2008.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
 
 
Shares of Prestige Estates Projects touched a 52-week high of Rs 553.40 rising eight percent intraday after the firm reported record quarterly sales for October-December.

The group registered sales of Rs 4267.6 crore, up 111 percent year on year, and clocked highest-ever quarterly collections of Rs 2431.6 crore, up 70 percent YoY, Prestige Estates Projects said in its release.

Sales in nine months to December stood at record Rs 7113.4 crore and collections at Rs 5,005.4 crore, up 97 and 51 percent YoY, respectively.

“We are delighted to announce another robust performance," said Irfan Razack, chairman, Prestige Group.

"It is a very exciting time for the brand, with new launches and markets to support the ambitious growth plans we have set for ourselves. We look forward to continuing to expand our footprint in high growth opportunity markets,” he added.

At 09:51 hours Prestige Estates Projects was quoting at Rs 544, up Rs 31.45 or 6.14 percent on the BSE.
first published: Jan 18, 2022 10:21 am

