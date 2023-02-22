Prestige Estates edges higher as Jefferies retains 'buy' tag, predicts 30% upside

Jefferies has maintained its positive outlook on Prestige Estates Projects and set a target price of Rs 550 per share, indicating a potential upside of over 30 percent from the current market price of Rs 420.30 as of February 22.

At 9:42am, Prestige Estates Projects traded at Rs 421.30, up Rs 6.25, or 1.51 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 421.75 and an intraday low of Rs 415.50.

Jefferies' analysis of the company's recent analyst meet suggests that the company has successfully expanded into a challenging yet promising market.

"The management aims to double the residential sales and multiply lease income by seven times in the next five years. Its existing residential pipeline is projected to generate significant free cash flow over the next few years, of which 40 percent will be used to fund lease and hotel capex. The remaining capex will largely be debt-funded, leading to an increase in debt levels.

Sandip Das