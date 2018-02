On February 23, 2018 Prescient Wealth Management sold 7,98,319 shares of Finolex Industries at Rs 629 on the BSE.

On Friday, Finolex Industries ended at Rs 637 up Rs 12.15, or 1.94 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 752.80 and 52-week low Rs 525 on 23 October, 2017 and 16 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.38 percent below its 52-week high and 21.33 percent above its 52-week low.