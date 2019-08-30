App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Premier Explosives surges 8% on securing license to manufacture solid propellant

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Premier Explosives surged 8.5 percent intraday on August 30 after the company received license from chief controller of explosives.

The company has received the license from chief controller of explosives, Nagpur to manufacture solid propellant at its factory situated at Katepally, near Hyderabad, company said in a BSE release.

This new license will enable the company to manufacture solid propellants of larger size at our greenfield project.

At 1017 hrs, Premier Explosives was quoting at Rs 172.70, up Rs 9.45, or 5.79 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 280.05 and its 52-week low Rs 150 on 21 November, 2018 and 08 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.33 percent below its 52-week high and 15.13 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 10:33 am

