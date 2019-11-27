Premier Explosives bags largest export order yet; share price up 7%

The order includes supply of RDX and HMX derivatives, to be executed in 5 months.
Premier Explosives share price gained 7 percent intraday on November 27 after the company bagged an order from a Turkey-based company.
The company has bagged an order worth $9.63 million from Elmas Savunma Sanayii Ve Havacilik Ticaret Limited, Ankara, Turkey, company said in a release.
This is the largest export order received by the company so far, it added.
At 13:34 hrs Premier Explosives was quoting at Rs 161.55, up Rs 10.60, or 7.02 percent on the BSE.The share price fell 36 percent in the last 1 year.